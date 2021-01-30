Ponnala Laxmaiah slams President address in Parliament

Nampally: Former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah on Friday took strong objection to the address of President of India made during the joint session of Parliament. He termed the address as that of the Central government and not the address of the president of the country.

Speaking to media persons, he said that it was unfortunate that several lies were told through the mouth of the first citizen of the country. He mocked the statement of the President that the Central government would provide MSP to the farmers of the country as per the recommendations of Professor MS Swaminathan.

He asked the BJP-led Central government if it did not make a similar promise in its election manifesto and alleged that the same Central government had retracted from its promise by stating that it was not possible to provide the MSP. Reminding the promise of the Centre to double the income of the farmers by the year 2022, he said that there was only one year to fulfil its promise.

He said that neither loan disbursal target of the Centre was completed so far, nor the MSP was increased. He condemned the statement of related to optical fibre network and added that the rework was introduced during their party rule while noting that it was an act of shame that the BJP-led Central government falsely claiming credit for the development programs of the Congress party. He demanded that the Centre withdraw the three controversial farm laws and alleged that the farm laws were introduced only to benefit the corporate sector of the country.