Ponnam dares BJP to scrap Muslim reservation in NDA-ruled States

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday dared the BJP leaders objecting to Muslim reservation in Telangana to pressurise their NDA partners including Telugu Desam Party to scrap the existing Muslim reservation.

Addressing media persons in Delhi, Ponnam expressed irony that when the BJP MLAs had backed the BC resolution in Assembly then why the Union Ministers and MPs from State were raising apprehensions about the BC reservation in the State. He showed the video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he had highlighted his efforts in incorporating 70 Muslim communities under OBC when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He also challenged BJP to scrap reservation to Muslims in States where they are in power, including Delhi.

Ridiculing Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s statements singling out the Backward Muslims from the entire 42 per cent Backward Castes, he wondered as to why he was trying to paint the provision as entirely beneficial to Muslims alone. “When the 42 per cent reservation gets implemented then comes the question of who would get what. Bandi should remember that even his fellow party men in the Assembly backed the unanimous passage of the BC resolution,” he pointed out.