Ponnam inaugurates BC cell at PJTAU

Hyderabad: The BC Cell was inaugurated today by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the administrative building of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University in Rajendranagar.

Chairman of the State BC Commission, G. Niranjan, Rajendranagar MLA T. Prakash Goud, and PJTAU Vice Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, Professor Dr. CH. Damodar Raju, who was appointed as the BC Cell Officer-in-Charge, were present.

Ponnam Prabhakar first paid homage to the portraits of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Professor Jayashankar. After inaugurating the BC Cell, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the seminar hall in the academic block attached to Rajendranagar College. Later, he met with students, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff. He addressed them, mentioning that establishing a BC cell in the university is highly commendable. Similarly, he suggested that BC cells should be set up in all departments and educational institutions of the state government. He made it clear that the setting up of BC cells is not against anyone.

He explained that his government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will fight tirelessly at all levels for the BC reservation. He called on everyone to support this struggle they are waging for a bright future for everyone. He suggested that some people should not block this process for selfish reasons. He stated that this reservation would greatly benefit students and employees. Ponnam Prabhakar urged scientists to strive for new varieties, knowledge, and technology for farmers, adapting to the evolving climatic conditions. He said that agriculture is a priority for his government. The Minister recalled that the entire state cabinet came and released Rythu Bharosa funds at the university. He said that necessary transport will be arranged for farmers and students to go to agricultural colleges and research centers.

He said that the pending issue of student scholarships will be reviewed. The Minister praised PJTAU for offering a dual degree in collaboration with Western Sydney University, considering it a significant advancement. He assured that he would look into the issue of providing a certain percentage of financial assistance to UG and PG students as part of that agreement. Ponnam Prabhakar announced that local legislator T. Prakash Goud would allocate Rs 10 lakh for the infrastructure of the BC Cell.

State BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan said that it is gratifying to appoint a BC person as the Vice-Chancellor and to set up a BC Cell 60 years after the establishment of the university. He believed that India comprises various communities and castes, and that everyone should collaborate for the nation’s development.G. Niranjan said that the establishment of this BC cell will benefit the BC employees and students of the university. Local legislator T. Prakash Goud expressed happiness over the establishment of the BC cell. He commended Vice Chancellor Janaiah for his diligent efforts in advancing the university’s development.

Vice Chancellor Aldas Janaiah stated that the current government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will operate in accordance with constitutional values. He emphasized that the state government will focus on democratic principles, social justice, inclusive development, and welfare as its main priorities. He said that they are working for the welfare of everyone in their university, taking the ideas of the Chief Minister as inspiration.