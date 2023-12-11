Ponnam slams oppn for levelling charges against new govt

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has slammed the Opposition for levelling remarks against the State government and said that the former ministers, who had lost power, were speaking out of discretion.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, the Minister said it was just two days since the formation of new government and found fault with the BRS leaders for questioning the Congress government. He alleged that the previous BRS government had turned the revenue-surplus Telangana into a debt-ridden State and the State's financial position was completely in mess.

"Two guarantees have been launched within 48 hours of the formation of the government. These two guarantee schemes are being implemented in 119 Assembly constituencies across the Telangana State," he said.

Alleging that in the previous BRS government, there was no freedom to raise issues and nobody used to dare speaking about the problems, the Minister said the Congress government would run in a democratic manner and it would listen to the voice of all sections of the people for resolving the issues.

Ponnam said the State government can understand the problems of auto drivers following the implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme which is allegedly affecting the livelihood of auto drivers, and said that a suitable decision will be taken after discussing with all the stake holders.