Post showers, seasonal maladies put officials on their toes in RR

Rangareddy: Followinga week-long torrential rains in the Rangareddy district, the footfall of patients suffering from different seasonal maladies has significantly increased in local area hospitals and clinics across the district.

It is learned that people who are turning up to the government hospitals and private clinics are generally complaining of fever, headache, running nose, nausea and vomiting etc., which the doctors said are the symptoms of seasonal maladies affecting children as well as the elders.

In the wake of such outburst of the seasonal maladies, the district administration has swung into action and is preparing to put preventive measures into play in order to arrest the spread of the seasonal diseases, especially in rural areas where the number of patients are significantly high.

The district collector C. Narayan Reddy, while addressing a video conference with the authorities concerned on Friday, has instructed the officials to take appropriate measures arresting the spread of health disorders among people. The collector wanted the ASHA workers and the ANMs to carry out a door-to-door survey to enumerate the number of people affected from seasonal maladies.

“Officials and medical staff should perform the duty of maintaining sanitation with utmost responsibility as the matter is linked to public health. Steps should be taken to prevent the outbreak of diseases especially in villages and municipalities,” said the Collector. Also, he further said that steps should be taken to check the spread of mosquitoes especially at stagnation points. Bleaching and chlorination drives to keep the water at overhead tanks clean must be carried out from time to time. Besides, anti-larvae drives such as fogging and spraying should also be done regularly to prevent spread of mosquito infestation.

Officials from Medical and Panchayat Raj departments were told to organize medical camps, especially in targeted areas and work in coordination to check the spread of dengue, malaria and other seasonal maladies. Apart from that, the Collector instructed the authorities to ensure sufficient medicinal stock in the health care centers.

TRANSCO officials were told to identify the electric poles damaged in recent rains and repair them on war footing.