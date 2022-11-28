Postal Pension Adalat on Jan 24

Hyderabad: India Post Telangana circle's first Postal Pension Adalat for 2023 will be held on January 24, 2023 at 11 am through a video conference (link- meet.google.com/mvc.nfpy-vzw).

Those having grievances with pension, gratuity and allied matters of Postal Pensioners/ Family Pensioners may submit a post addressed to "The Director of Postal Services (HQ), P/o Chief Postmaster General, Dak Sadan, Abids,

Hyderabad-500 001", so as to reach on or before January 13, 2023. The letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words "Postal Pension Adalat dated 24.01.2023 of Telangana Circle" or by e-mail to [email protected]

Individual Pensioners/Family Pensioners should represent to the Pension Adalat Duly furnishing the facts of the case taken up at Regional/Divisional level Pension Adalat and enclosing a copy of the reply given by Regional/Division level, if any. Applicants may also attend the Adalat through Video Conference with the help of the above link, if they desire.