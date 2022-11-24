Poultry crucial in creating jobs, boosting agri: MP Anil Bonde

Hyderabad: Anil Bonde, MP and general secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha, said on Wednesday that the role of poultry sector in creating employment and in development of agriculture was crucial.

He was speaking after visiting the exhibition at Hitex organised by the Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Organisation along with the BJP Kisan Morcha Telangana unit.

Bonde stated that the poultry sector was a strong base for agriculture and allied companies. In this context, new innovations with research were needed to take the poultry sector forward. He inquired about the efforts being made in this regard with the poultry manufacturers of various companies. He said the Modi government would support the poultry sector which plays a vital role in the country's agriculture.

Later, Bonde met with officebearers of Telangana Kisan Morcha, headed by Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, and inquired about the programmes being carried out in Telangana. Reddy said the State unit had given a call to protest in December for not implementing Fasal Beema and loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh.

State BJP general secretary G Preminder Reddy, BJP Kisan Morcha national working committee members Goli Madhusudan Reddy, party State general secretaries Jaganmohan Reddy, Anjayya, Kisan Morcha State vice-presidents Krishna Reddy, Tirupati Reddy, secretaries Mahipal, Niranjan, Alandra Satyanarayana Reddy were present.