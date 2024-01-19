Power shutdown in these areas of Hyd on Saturday

Hyderabad: Due to trimming of tree branches and substation maintenance work, there will be no power on Saturday from 10.00 AM to 12.00PM In Dammaiguda Municipality area.

The works will be beginning at 11KV Ayyappa Colony feeder eminating from 33 / 11 KV sub-station Chakripuram.

The power will be off in the areas include, Shashank Enclave, Bhavani Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Laxmi Nagar Krishna Theatre road, Balaji Nagar Colony, Saibaba Temple PS Rao Nagar Colony, Dammaiguda Main Road up to Thirumala Gardens.

Similarly, the works will begin 11 KV shivanandapuri feeder emanating from 33/11 KV Nagaram SS timings from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The power will be off in the areas include Rampally X Road to IKOM, Shivanandapuri Colony, Pragathi Nagar, Vayushakthi Nagar & Indiramma Colony, RC Enclave & LNR Colony and Rose Pride Colony