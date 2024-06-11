Prajavani at GHMC starts, 35 grievances received

Hyderabad: With the aim to solve people’s problems at circle and zonal levels, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Monday re-started the weekly ‘Prajavani’ (people’s voice) programme, after three months of election code of conduct.

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy, Commissioner Amrapali Kata received grievances from citizens. They asked officials to give priority to the Prajavani program; the officials should take initiative to solve the problems of people.

The Mayor said due to code the programme had been temporarily cancelled in GHMC; now that LS elections are completed, Prajavani will continue as usual every Monday.

She said 27 grievances were received on Monday; eight requests were received through the phone-in programme; all these will be resolved within a week. If the issues are not resolved on time, action will be taken against the concerned officer, she warned.

Amrapali said she would work hard to resolve the requests related to town planning, engineering and property tax. She directed officials to resolve the public issues within the stipulated time.

Additional Commissioners K Srivatsav, Shiva Kumar Naidu, Nalini Padmavathy, Geetha Radhika, Satyanarayana, Upender Reddy, Yadagiri Rao, CCP Rajendra Prasad Naik, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakil, Chief Entomology Dr Rambabu, Tax Valuation Officer Kulkarni and others were present.