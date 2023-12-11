Prajavani programme to be organised in all over Telangana from Monday

Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy held a public darbar on the first day of taking oath as Telangana CM. In this background, the Prajavani programme is going to be started on Monday in all the districts across the state for the solution of public problems.

District wise Collectors and MLAs will receive applications from people in this programme. The problems to be solved at the state level are referred to the state level officials.

So far, there are allegations that these programs have been carried out as bribes. People say that their problems will be solved only when district level officials of all departments come. It is said that the expected benefit will not be achieved with the lower level officials. People also want frequent review of the problems brought to the attention of the authorities and their solutions.