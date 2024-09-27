‘Pravasi Prajavani’ launch today, to help Gulf workers in distress

Hyderabad: A dedicated grievance counter for Gulf workers and their families, named ‘Pravasi Prajavani,’ will be launched on Friday at Praja Bhavan. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will inaugurate this counter as part of the State government's welfare measures for Gulf workers.

This special counter will serve migrant workers from Telangana employed in Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, allowing them to submit their grievances without waiting in general public lines.

PCC NRI Cell convenor Mandha Bheem Reddy explained that this mechanism will assist Gulf workers in connecting with the External Affairs Ministry and embassies in the region. He noted that Gulf workers often face various issues, including salary dues, sponsorship problems, contract disputes, worker abuse, imprisonment abroad, delays in transporting mortal remains, repatriation, tracing whereabouts, and marital disputes. The counter will also provide support in cases of fraud by recruiting agents, with assistance from police and the Protector of Emigrant (PFO).

“This will be a historic moment, as the government launches PravasiPrajavani; until now, no such mechanism existed at the state level,” Reddy stated. Additionally, a recently passed government order has approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakhs for families of Gulf workers who have died abroad and initiated the formation of an advisory committee to study Gulf workers' welfare.