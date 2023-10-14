Preparations for Agra Mahotsav by Agrawal Samaj at brisk pace

Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Telangana is celebrating the 5147th Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav this year. Under this festival, various committees have been formed for different activities. The main event of the festival will be held on Sunday at the Classic Convention in Shamshabad.

In this programme, the Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Somesh Kumar IAS, advisor to the Chief Minister of Telangana, have been invited as the guest of honour. Various cultural programmes are organised in collaboration with Rangthali Sansthan, Dandiya. Around 5000 Agrabandhus are expected to participate in the programme, said a member of Agarwal Samaj.

On October 15, at 10:30 am, Maharaj Agrasen ji will be worshiped at Agrasen Chowk in collaboration with All India Vaishya Foundation and garland will be placed on his statue. Union Minister, Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest in this programme.

The festival started on September 24 with a treasure hunt competition in which 300 contestants in about 75 vehicles participated. Subsequently, various indoor sports tournaments were organised in which 600 persons took part. Along with these competitions, Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra was also inaugurated. This Rath Yatra started its journey from Secunderabad Agrasen Bhawan and will end its journey on the main event day by visiting almost all the branches of Agarwal Samaj, he added.