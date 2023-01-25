Preparing a report on centre's aid to Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that they were preparing detailed report on the financial assistance extended by the central government to Telangana.

Addressing the State executive committee meeting of the party in the city, he said that they would invite prominent people of the state and hold discussions on their report. He said that the party leaders and activists should invite local prominent people and explain them on how much priority is being given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State.

He said that the party leaders should invite 1000 people in every district and give a power point presentation to them. He said that similar programs should be held at mandal level. Reddy said that they would also invite those with left ideology to their meetings and explain to them about what the centre had done and how the state was not extending its cooperation to the centre in the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes in Telangana through their power point presentations. He said that the Centre had given 16 percent of the total loans being given to the power projects.

Targeting the ruling BRS party, Reddy alleged that the ruling party was spreading lies about their government. He alleged that the ruling party was carrying out a vicious campaign against them although they are providing scholarships to SCs and ST students of the state and the country. He alleged that the state government did not provide the data of the SC and ST students when the Centre asked it by stating that it wanted to digitalise all their records in order to pay the scholarship amount directly into the bank accounts of the students.

He alleged that the state government was not allotting 25 acres of land for the establishment of a science city in Telangana as it would bring name to BJP and added that there was a huge delay in the establishment of the science city due to the non-allotment of the land. He also alleged that the ruling party had created a lot of problems for them in the allotment of land for the establishment of a railway overhauling coach in Warangal and added that the works of an approach road in Charlapally was stalled for three years due to the non-allotment of the land to them.

Speaking further, Reddy alleged that the state government was creating a lot of problems for the allotment of land in front of Secunderabad railway station and added that 1300 km long works were stalled due to the non-allotment of the land. Stating that the state government is supposed to give 100 percent of funds for the construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR), he said that the centre had agreed to give 50 per cent of the total funds by keeping in view of the poor financial condition of the state government.