President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad

Highlights

President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Hyderabad on an official visit today.

Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Hyderabad on an official visit today. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan , Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ministers and officials accorded a warm welcome to President at Begumpet airport.

She will attend the Combined Graduation parade ceremony at Airforce academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

