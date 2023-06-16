Live
- Google Domains to shut down, Squarespace to take over
- President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘a year of forced new normal’ after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
- Putin thanks UAE leader for Ukraine help, hails growing economic ties
- Xi Jinping meets Bill Gates, calls him 'American friend'
- In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be the last resort: Delhi High Court
- Sobhita Dhulipala turns make-up artist on ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ sets
- Two key Twitter alternatives now launched on iOS
- Hyderabad: Prabhas’ fans thrashes reviewer for giving negative review
- Following are foreign exchange rates on june-16-2023
President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad
Highlights
President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Hyderabad on an official visit today.
Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Hyderabad on an official visit today. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan , Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ministers and officials accorded a warm welcome to President at Begumpet airport.
She will attend the Combined Graduation parade ceremony at Airforce academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS