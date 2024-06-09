President Murmu, PM Modi, other leaders condole demise of Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of several States on Saturday mourned the death of Ramoji Rao.

President Droupadi Murmu said Ramoji Rao’s contributions to the industry will be long remembered. “With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of Ramoji Rao and described him as a ‘visionary’ who revolutionised Indian media. “I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” Modi added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Ramoji Rao’s contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment have left a lasting impact and transformed the media landscape.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan called Ramoji Rao a ‘true legend’, who revolutionized Indian media and cinema with his profound and extensive contributions. TDP president Chandrababu Naid said that the death of Ramoji Rao caused great grief. “Ramoji Rao left the most influential mark in their lives of Telugu people. He is the asset and light of the people. His death is a great loss not only to the State, but also to the country,” Chandrababu said. Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu described Ramoji Rao as a disciplined person.

“Ramoji Rao had created a new trend in every field he entered with discipline, punctuality and commitment. His service to Telugu language and cultures is memorable. He was not a person. Everyone should take an inspiration from his life and try to follow his footsteps,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several other leaders extended their condolences to Ramoji Rao’s family members.

CP Radhakrishnan, Governor, Telangana stated, “I am profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of our beloved Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. A true legend, he revolutionized Indian media and cinema with his profound and extensive contributions.”

BRS party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Eenadu Group Chairman. He recalled his services as a businessman in various fields and as the founder of media houses. “Condolences to the bereaved family members of Ramoji,” he said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said he was deeply shocked by Ramoji Rao’s death. BRS party Siddipet MLA Harish Rao also condoled Ramoji’s death. Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya paid floral tributes Ramoji Rao and expressed condolences to his son CH. Kiran and daughter-in-law Shailaja Kiran.