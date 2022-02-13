President Ram Nath Kovind unveils golden Ramanuja statue, says devotional path has united India

President of India Ram Nath Kovind participated in the Ramanujacharya millennium celebrations. To this end, a 120 kg golden Ramanuja statue was unveiled. Later, the President lauded Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for setting up a statue of Ramanujacharya. He wished the people of the country on the occasion of the millennium celebrations. He mentioned that Ramanujacharya had opened Vaishnava gates for the oppressed and opined that Ramanujacharya's influence was on Mahatma Gandhi.



The President said that most of Ramanujacharya's disciples were from backward classes and that Ramanujacharya's ideas of equality mentioned in our Constitution. He called on for the conduction programs for the welfare of the world in the spirit of the Statue of Equality idol.

Ram Nath Kovind has said that Ramanujacharya had proved thousands of years ago that salvation is achieved through devotion. He said that the path of devotion and equality were prescribed by Ramanujacharya.