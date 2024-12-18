Prez Murmu’s winter sojourn in city begins

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday for the winter sojourn to the South. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Minister of Women and Child Welfare Seethakka, DGP Jitendra, and other senior officials, received the President.

The President, who arrived by a special flight at the Hakimpet Air Force Station, will be in the city till December 21 as part of a five-day Southern sojourn, and she will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum. This is the President's third visit to Hyderabad for a Southern sojourn since she was elected to the highest office in July 2022.

President Murmu is scheduled to take part in various events during her stay, including on December 18, when she will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam. Similarly, on December 20, she will present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

On the same evening, she will host an ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the State, leading citizens, and academics. Also on December 21, she will grace the valedictory ceremony of the Centenary Celebration of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (University College of Women-Koti). According to the Hyderabad police officials, elaborate arrangements for her travel from Hakimpet to Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum were made. The city police have also issued a traffic advisory.