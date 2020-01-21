Private hospitals referring hopeless cases to Gandhi

Secunderabad: Senior doctors at Gandhi Hospital say that private hospitals refer critical Swine Flu cases to the hospital resulting in poor chances of survival. A senior doctor on condition of anonymity said, "Private hospitals do not want to take risks but want money. When the patient reaches a critical stage they feign helplessness and refer them to Gandhi."

As many as 35 cases have been reported since the beginning of the year across the state of which two positive cases have been admitted in Gandhi Hospital.

While doctors and hospital administrators say the cost in private hospitals of treatment often goes up because of complications and hospital stay, especially in cases of H1N1.

Dr Sravan Kumar, Superintendent Gandhi Hospital said, "Most of these private facilities refer the positive flu cases when the patient is very critical, to avoid risk and unnecessary tensions."

In 2019, 101 H1N1 positive cases and 23 deaths were reported at Gandhi Hospital. In 2018, it recorded 72 H1N1 positive cases and 18 deaths in the corresponding period.

"If the patient comes to us after the early diagnosis there is a good chance of him getting better if he is been referred to us when he is critical even for us it gets very difficult," he adds further.

A lot depends on the hospital and the kind of ward or room a patient chooses. For instance, the average bill for a four-day stay in a general ward of a corporate hospital, diagnosis, and treatment included, would come up to 40,000 it can cross two lakh also if the patient requires life support," said Dr J Venkat District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).

He further added "To save their expenses the patients often ask the facility to either refer them to a government hospital or to stop the treatment."

"The flu tests are done free at government facility, which cost around 3,500 to 4,000 at any private lab or facility. In addition, the doctor's charge anywhere between 250 and 500 per consultation and medicines cost up to 700. Before diagnose H1N1, the patient had already spent 5, 000," said Dr Sravan Kumar.