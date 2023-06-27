Private schools across Telangana yet to opt for no-bag days

♦ Lack of enforcement and monitoring by the education department hinders the initiative’s implementation

♦ Creating awareness among parents and organizing an enlightenment programme is crucial for success

♦ Private school teachers emphasise the importance of reducing study-related stress for students

Hyderabad: The No Bag Day programme, initiated by the SCERT on the fourth Saturday of every month, aims to provide students with the freedom to go without bags and take a break from the regular curriculum. However, while the State government and few private schools have successfully implemented this initiative, a significant number of private schools in Telangana have not yet adopted this practice.



Teachers from private schools have mentioned the importance of providing students with a break from studies during the week to promote their physical, mental, and intellectual development. They argue that reducing study-related stress has been a longstanding demand, and although the State government recently introduced the initiative to reduce the weight of school bags and encourage students to explore the world outside, many private schools have chosen to continue with their regular curriculum without implementing the initiative.

Bhaskar Rathore, a private school teacher, said “Despite teacher associations urging the education department for years to reduce study pressure, the implementation of such measures seems futile when the majority of private schools have not adopted them. It is clear that without proper enforcement and monitoring by the education department, these initiatives are unlikely to be followed. Even in our school, the No Bag Day initiative was not implemented, and regular classes continued as usual.”

Shivaram Krishna, Correspondent of St. Sai High School, Bhoiguda, said, “Only a small number of private schools actually implemented the No Bag Day concept. Fortunately, our school was among those that followed the initiative. According to the guidelines provided by SCERT, we have planned a series of activities for ten days, with the main event taking place every fourth Saturday.

In addition to that, we have scheduled various activities such as dance, yoga, and more on these days. This concept is truly remarkable, as it recognises that in today’s changing world, education is not solely about academics. It is important for students to be connected to the outside world, and by introducing such initiatives from an early age, we can provide them with a well-rounded education.”

While implementing various educational concepts is commendable, it is equally important to create awareness among parents. Unfortunately, many parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the No Bag Day initiative, which resulted in several private schools choosing not to follow it. In order to address this issue, I believe that the education department, in collaboration with school management, should organize an awareness program to enlighten parents about the benefits of such initiatives. It is crucial for parents to understand that education extends beyond the regular curriculum, and that exposing children to the larger world can greatly enhance their development. By fostering this understanding, we can encourage a more supportive environment for innovative educational practices, he added.

Shekar Rao, state president, Telangana Recognized School Management Association(TRSMA), said, “This is just the starting of the new academic year, so many schools have not focused on No Bag Day, not that we are against the concept, this is very early, as even now admissions are in process, maybe we will plan to start it from mid-September. Also, we have reduced the bag weight by implementing a term system.”