Priyanka to unveil ‘Hyderabad Youth Declaration’ on May 8

Hyderabad; TPCC president A Revanth Reddy announced that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi will participate in the Yuva Sangharshana Sabha to be organised at Saroornagar on May 8 and will unveil the “Hyderabad Youth Declaration”. The TPCC leader unveiled the Yuva Sangharshana Sabha logo in Saroor Nagar and inspected the organisation of the meeting along with AICC State in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray and other leaders.

Revanth said the party announced farmer Declaration in Warangal Rythu Sangharshana Sabha. Similarly, he said that there will be Hyderabad Youth Declaration for students and unemployed. He further added that the party will announce in the Hyderabad declaration how to support the students, unemployed and the families of the martyrs.

The TPCC leader said that TSPSC will be appointed on the lines of UPSC and will explain in the meeting how the job recruitment will be made. Priyanka Gandhi will release the party agenda in the meeting. He further said, “We achieved Telangana State by agitating in the name of water, funds and jobs. Two lakh government jobs are vacant in Telangana and that government has made tall promises to fill the jobs. TSPSC question paper leak is a clear evidence of lack of commitment of the government in filling the vacancies.

After the formation of the State, 2 lakh farmers committed suicide in Telangana. Revanth said that there was no benefit for the farmers and the unemployed during KCR’s rule. He criticised the Chief Minister for focusing only on politics and not buying the harvested crop and wet grain.