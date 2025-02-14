Live
Prl Secy asks officials to submit report by today
Taking a serious note of the collapse of the railing of Secretariat building and also delay by the officials on not giving the inquiry report, the Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary Vikas Raj on Thursday directed the engineers to give a detailed report on the defects and problems in the building by Friday.
The official was serious that the authorities did not submit a report on the incident of the Secretariat railing collapsing even after 24 hours of the incident. The building engineers have been instructed to give a detailed report on the defects and problems in the Secretariat building construction by tomorrow. A part of the railing collapsed on Wednesday and it went viral on various social media platforms. There were huge cracks in the building. Minister Komatireddy was also angry with the representatives of the Shapoorji Pallonji Company, which undertook the construction. A major accident was avoided as there was no one on the spot. Ramagundam Market Committee Chairman’s vehicle got damaged. The Secretariat was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore and there were allegations that the works were substandard.