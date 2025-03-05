Live
Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia honoured with Visitor’s Award
Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia, former Dean and a distinguished faculty member at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad, was conferred the Visitor’s Award (2023 edition) for Research in Physical Sciences.
The award was presented to Prof Nangia by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, and other dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. According to UoH officials, this recognition is a testament to Prof Nangia’s ground-breaking research in the discovery and development of high bioavailability drugs and pharmaceuticals. His pioneering work has led to the creation of innovative, cost-effective, and highly efficacious medications tailored to the Indian R&D ecosystem. His research has far-reaching implications for the health care sector, enabling the development of affordable and accessible medicines that cater to the specific needs of the Indian population.