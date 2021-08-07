Prof CR Rao Centenary Gold Medal -2020 for Dr C Rangarajan

Hyderabad: Dr C Rangarajan, economist and former Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad from 2015 to 2018, former chairman, Economic Advisory Council of the PM and former Governor, Reserve Bank of India, has been awarded the Prof CR Rao Centenary Gold Medal -2020.

Prof Rao, doyen of mathematical statistics and founder-president of the Indian Econometric Society (TIES), has celebrated his 100th birthday on September 10, 2020.

His contributions to theory and applications of statistics has made him one among the world leaders in the subject. He has been listed as one of the top ten Indian scientists of all time.

To commemorate his contributions to the quantitative economic theory and practice, and also to the TIES, the TIES Trust has instituted 'Prof CR Rao Centenary Gold Medal (CGM). The Medal is presented once in two years to an Indian or Indian-origin scholar for her/his lifetime contributions to the fields of theoretical and applied aspects of quantitative economics, and Official Statistics.

For the inaugural award, a number of nominations/applications were received. The trust has constituted a jury to shortlist the awardees.

Based on the jury's recommendations, the inaugural award is presented to Dr C Rangarajan and Dr Jagdish Bhagwati, University Professor of Economics, Law, and International Relations at Columbia University and Director of the Raj Centre on Indian Economic Policies

The award consists of a Gold Medal and a Citation. As part of the Award, the awardees are expected to give an acceptance lecture either during the annual conference of TIES or at any other venue organised by TIES.