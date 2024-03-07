Prof M L Schroff remembered, Pharma Anveshan-2024 held

Hyderabad: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) declared March 6 as a National Pharmacy Education Day in remembrance of Professor Mahadeva Lal Schroff. On his birth anniversary and to honour his role in founding pharmacy education in India, a Pharma Anveshan-2024, was held at Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy on Wednesday.

He was instrumental in establishing the B Pharmacy Course for the first time in the country in 1937 at Banaras Hindu University.

The theme of Pharma Anveshan–2024 set by Pharmacy Council of India is ‘Leveraging Synergism: Industry-Academia Partnership for Implementation of National Education Policy, 2020’.

On this occasion, Dr M Venkata Ramana, Executive Council Member, Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi, briefed about the National Education Policy implemented in various courses offered in Pharmacy Education.

He also informed that the Pharmacy Council of India has selected two colleges from each state and sponsored the Pharma Anveshan-2024, one of which is Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy.

K Raja Bhanu, Executive Director, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, said that India has a continuously growing Pharmacy sector and there are many opportunities for Pharmacy students to be part of the growth.

He praised Indian Pharmaceuticals companies for creating the vaccines for Covid-19 within 10 months. He advised the students to enhance the skill sets to match the rapid growth of Pharma sector.

Dr T Sumalini, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Education and Education Technology, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad, explained the various aspects of National Education Policy and how it will be useful for the future students, starting from school to higher education. Future education would be learner centric which also gives scope to students to pursue their passion.

Dr Anupama Koneru, Principal, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, Principals of constituent institutions, faculty, delegates and students were also present on this occasion.