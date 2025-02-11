Prof Patrick Tan to be feted by BioAsia

Hyderabad: BioAsia, Asia's largest annual global biotechnology and life sciences forum, announced that the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award will be conferred upon Professor Patrick Tan, Executive Director of PRECISE (Precision Health Research, Singapore), National University of Singapore, for his outstanding contributions to precision medicine, cancer genomics, and population health research.

Tan has played a transformative role in advancing biomedical research and personalised healthcare, particularly through his leadership at PRECISE.

His pioneering work in integrating genomics with clinical care has shaped the future of medicine, making healthcare more predictive, personalized, and precise. The award will be presented during the 22nd edition of BioAsia, which will be held from February 24–26 at HICC in Hyderabad.