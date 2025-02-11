Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
- Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs
- PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
- Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17
Just In
Prof Patrick Tan to be feted by BioAsia
Hyderabad: BioAsia, Asia's largest annual global biotechnology and life sciences forum, announced that the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence...
Hyderabad: BioAsia, Asia's largest annual global biotechnology and life sciences forum, announced that the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award will be conferred upon Professor Patrick Tan, Executive Director of PRECISE (Precision Health Research, Singapore), National University of Singapore, for his outstanding contributions to precision medicine, cancer genomics, and population health research.
Tan has played a transformative role in advancing biomedical research and personalised healthcare, particularly through his leadership at PRECISE.
His pioneering work in integrating genomics with clinical care has shaped the future of medicine, making healthcare more predictive, personalized, and precise. The award will be presented during the 22nd edition of BioAsia, which will be held from February 24–26 at HICC in Hyderabad.