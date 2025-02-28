Prof V Venkata Ramana assumes charge as Director of MMTTC at UoH

Hyderabad: Prof V Venkata Ramana, Professor, School of Management Studies at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been appointed as Director (i/c) of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC) at the University of Hyderabad.

Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP) works to enhance the capacity and training of teachers/faculty. The mission aims to transform higher education by integrating Indian values and ethos into teaching, research, publications, patents, and institutional development.

According to UoH officials, Venkata Ramana served as Dean, School of Management Studies after which he was appointed as Vice Chairman, TGCHE of Govt of Telangana for seven years and also as Vice Chancellor (i/c) of RGUKT, Basar for more than two years. He recently joined back at UoH after completion of his tenure. He is now a member of the Planning Board of Indira Gandhi National Open University for a period of three years. He has also earlier been on the Boards of SBH, IIFCL and served on various Committees of UGC/AICTE and also as an expert member of the Committee setup by the Ministry of Defence, Central Government.