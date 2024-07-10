Protocol row casts a shadow on Yellamma’s celestial wedding

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees witnessed the grand celestial wedding of Goddess Balkampet Yellamma on Tuesday.

The celestial wedding of goddesses is held on the first Tuesday of the Ashada Masam Bonalu festival, which showcases the cultural heritage of Telangana and the spiritual excellence of the people. People from all over the State flocked to see the Kalyanam.

Meanwhile, controversy surrounded the officials for allegedly not following protocols. The Hyderabad incharge, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi were upset with the officials for not following the protocol in the offering of silk clothes to the goddesses. The Minister Prabhakar and his wife, who came to offer silk clothes, were ignored by the officials, which made Ponnam extremely impatient and was seen talking over the phone.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s couple and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi waited outside the temple even as the officials were trying to pacify them. There was a big crowd at the temple, and with a huge rush, the city Mayor was also injured.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha visited the temple and offered silk clothes to Ammavaru on behalf of the Telangana government. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in the Kalyana Mahotsavam. The main roads around the temple were closed for traffic, and except for the protocol issue, everything went off peacefully.