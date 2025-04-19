Prove your commitment to environment: KTR to PM Modi

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonstrate his commitment to environment by ordering a swift investigation into the alleged destruction of Kancha Gachibowli forest and a Rs 10,000 crore financial scam in Telangana.

In a public appeal shared on X, KTR accused the Congress-led state government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of perpetrating a massive fraud and challenged Modi to refute claims of BJP-Congress collusion in the state.

The controversy surrounds the devastation of over 400 acres of ecologically critical forest land in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, which KTR described as an ‘environmental catastrophe’ and a ‘grave financial fraud’. The forest, home to peacocks, deer, and endangered species, is vital for Hyderabad’s groundwater levels but was allegedly cleared for an IT park and infrastructure projects, despite protests from students, environmentalists, and a Supreme Court order halting auction activities.

KTR alleged that the Telangana government mortgaged 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land lacking legal title to secure a loan of Rs 10,000 crore through intermediaries, without environmental clearances or forest department approvals. “This isn’t just about biodiversity loss; it is a Rs 10,000 crore scam by the Congress government,” he said. The Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) confirmed financial irregularities and recommended probes by central agencies, including the CBI, RBI, SEBI, SFIO, and CVC, to which BRS has submitted evidence.

Referencing PM Modi’s April 14 remarks in Haryana condemning Telangana’s deforestation, KTR questioned if they were ‘mere lip service’. He urged Modi to expedite investigations to prove his environmental resolve and counter allegations of BJP-Congress collusion. “It’s time to show Telangana that BJP and Congress aren’t colluding and that you truly care about environmental protection,” KTR said.