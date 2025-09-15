PRSI Hyd’bad’s new executive committee elected

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Hyderabad Chapter, has elected its new Executive Committee for the term 2025–2027. The announcement was made during the 54th Annual General Body Meeting held at Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University on Sunday.

Dr. Yadagiri Kambhampati, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Jubilee Hills, has been elected as Chairman.

An eminent PR professional, Dr. Yadagiri earlier served as Chapter Secretary and was recognised nationally as the Best Chapter Secretary, while the Hyderabad team also bagged the Best Chapter Award.

K. Rajesh, Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, has been elected as Secretary. Along with Vice-Chairman B. Mahesh, Joint Secretary P. Linga Reddy, and Treasurer V.V. Bhujanga Rao, they form the core leadership of the new committee.