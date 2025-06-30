PRSI signs MoU with St Francis College for Women

Hyderabad Chapter of Public Relations Society of India and St. Francis UG and PG College for Women, Begumpet, Hyderabad have entered into a MoU under Nalanda Forum an initiative of PRSI.

In order to bridge the gap between Academia and Industry, these two entities have signed the MoU on 30th June 2025 to create "PRSI-St Francis Student Forum" in the College.

"This collaboration is aimed primarily at providing hands-on learning opportunities and industry exposure for students pursuing media, communication and public relations", said Dr K Yadagiri, Secretary of Hyderabad Chapter.

"Our goal is to prepare students for the professional world, and this MoU opens doors for practical experience in a dynamic field like Media & Public Relations," said Prof. T. Uma Joseph, Principal, St. Francis College for Women.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Sri Y. Babji, National Legal Advisor of PRSI; Sri Krishna Baji, Convener and Dr. Fathima Raheem, Co-Convener of the Committe for PR Education of PRSI and also the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication of the College - Sri K. Ravi Kumar (HOD), Sri P. Clement Babu and Smt T. Suzan Spurthi.

The MoU is set to take effect immediately and will roll out a series of student focused initiatives initially for a period of 2 academic years ie 2025-26 & 2026-27.

-- Dr Yadagiri Kambhampati, Secretary, Hyderabad Chapter