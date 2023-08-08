Public grievance programme receives 248 applications

RANGAREDDY: The Rangareddy district integrated district office complex was setting for a significant public address programme overseen by district additional collector Bhupal Reddy on Monday. The event garnered widespread participation, with a total of 248 applications pouring in from individuals representing various mandals. The applications were submitted as part of the Prajavani programme, aimed at addressing a spectrum of issues voiced by the public.

Bhupal Reddy underscored the pivotal role of swift and effective grievance redressal. He emphasised the need for district officials to accord utmost importance to the prompt resolution of complaints received from citizens.

He urged departments to exhibit timely responsiveness to the concerns raised, thereby ensuring that public grievances are acknowledged and addressed without delay.

In a move geared towards fostering transparency and accountability, he directed officials to conduct regular inspections and refrain from keeping complaints unresolved.

The objective is to streamline the process of finding solutions, ensuring that the concerns of citizens are treated with the gravity they deserve and that timely action is taken.