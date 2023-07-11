Public hearing in Rangareddy to address citizen grievances

RANGAREDDY: In a proactive measure aimed at expediting the resolution of citizen grievances, District Additional Collector Tirupathi Rao, accompanied by District Revenue Officer Haripriya, conducted a public hearing at the meeting hall of the Rangareddy district integrated district office complex on Monday. The gathering witnessed the submission of applications by individuals hailing from various mandals, highlighting an array of issues that require immediate attention.

Tirupathi Rao underscored the importance of swift and effective response from the relevant departments in addressing the complaints raised during the public hearing. He urged officials to prioritise the resolution of these issues and cautioned against allowing applications to accumulate without proper examination. The public hearing received a total of 228 applications, encompassing a wide range of subjects. This robust participation exemplified the active involvement of citizens in the Prajavani programme, which aims to establish a direct line of communication between the administration and the public. The programme serves as a vital platform for citizens to express their concerns and seek redressal for their grievances.