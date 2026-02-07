CMRF useful to needy: MLC

Guntur: MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad stated that the financial assistance provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for medical treatment is a significant support to needy families. Along with party leaders, he distributed cheques worth Rs 14,75,271 to 25 eligible beneficiaries under CMRF at TDP office in Tenali on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said that after the formation of the coalition government, the financial support being provided for medical services through the CMRF is a commendable initiative. He added that for families, who do not receive medical assistance in any other form, the CMRF is offering crucial financial support for medical treatment, both at the State level and within the constituency, thereby helping families affected by illness meet their urgent financial needs.