Karnataka No.1 in crop insurance implementation: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called upon farmers across Karnataka to collectively oppose the Centre’s decision to scrap the MGNREGA scheme and implement the VBG Ram G Act, terming it a move against the interests of farmers, women, and rural labourers.

Speaking at the International Trade Fair–2026 on Post-Harvest Agriculture, Farmers’ Empowerment and the State-Level Agricultural Scientist Awards ceremony, the Chief Minister said the state government remains firmly committed to strengthening agriculture and empowering farmers.

He highlighted that Karnataka has emerged as the No.1 state in the country in the implementation of the crop insurance scheme, with insurance compensation worth ₹6,000 crore already disbursed to farmers. The state government, he said, has also provided quality seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and extended ₹1,500 crore as subsidy for farm machinery to support agricultural activities.

Post-harvest agriculture can turn farmers into entrepreneurs

Emphasising the need to make agriculture profitable, Siddaramaiah said farmers must go beyond cultivation and actively participate in post-harvest activities such as storage, processing, packaging, marketing, and value-added product development. “Farmers should become entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that agriculture becomes sustainable only when value addition is integrated into farming.

He underlined the importance of women’s participation in agriculture and said the achievements of women farmers who were honoured at the event were truly inspiring.

Responsive government for farmers’ issues

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken proactive steps to resolve farmers’ problems. He noted that prices for sugarcane were fixed after consultations with farmers, while tur dal procurement centres were opened a month in advance to benefit growers. With maize production expected to reach 54 lakh metric tonnes due to higher yields, the Centre-fixed price of ₹2,400 per quintal was supplemented by coordinated efforts with ethanol manufacturers and industries, enabling procurement of 40 lakh metric tonnes of maize.

Youth must return to agriculture

Calling upon youth to engage in agriculture, Siddaramaiah pointed out that while nearly 80% of the population depended on agriculture before Independence, the figure has now declined to 62%. He stressed that agriculture can become attractive and profitable for young people only through post-harvest innovations.

Krushi Bhagya Scheme restored

The Chief Minister said India has achieved self-reliance in food production and noted that several promises made in the Congress manifesto have been fulfilled. Among them, the Krushi Bhagya scheme, which was discontinued during the BJP regime, has been reinstated with an allocation of ₹200 crore.

He also highlighted the government’s guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, and Gruha Lakshmi, which primarily benefit women, and said the Anna Bhagya scheme has enabled poor families to save and invest. These welfare initiatives, he said, aim to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society.

Centre undermining states’ rights: CM

Criticising the Centre’s decision to replace MGNREGA with the VBG Ram G scheme, Siddaramaiah said MGNREGA, introduced during former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, ensured employment for women, tribals, and rural workers, with projects decided at gram sabhas. He alleged that the new scheme centralises decision-making and shifts the financial burden onto states. “Earlier, the Centre bore 100% of labour wages and guaranteed 100 days of employment. Now, it contributes only 60%, forcing states to bear the remaining 40%,” he said. The Chief Minister urged farmers to demand the restoration of MGNREGA and reject the new scheme, stating that it was implemented without the consent of states and even removed Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the programme.