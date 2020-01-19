Top
Pulse polio programme held in Indira Nagar division

Highlights

As a part of pulse polio programme, Corporator Shanthi participated and gave vaccine to the children below five years held in Anganwadi Centre in...

Nacharam: As a part of pulse polio programme, Corporator Shanthi participated and gave vaccine to the children below five years held in Anganwadi Centre in Indira Nagar division on Sunday.

She instructed everyone to bring awareness among people and be a part of polio-free society. Ward member Aadi Lakshmi, Chandr sekhar, Hari Prasad, Hussain Rani and others were present.

