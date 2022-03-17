Punjab National Bank initiatives for improved customer service

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Punjab National Bank celebrated the World Consumer Rights Day on Wednesday with aplomb at its corporate office at New Delhi chaired by MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel and the Executive Directors and also at its zonal office here. It was chaired by zonal manager Sanjeevan Nikhar. Addressing the gathering, Nikhar underlined the importance of rendering prompt and responsive customer service by reaching out to all segments of population, including the most vulnerable.

The bank's continued focus on customer-centeredness is further underscored by the fact that Goel, in an internal message to all its employees, unequivocally conveyed the need to place interests of customers first and try to fulfil their aspirations and needs in all activities and endeavours undertaken by the bank.

The event at head office marked the launch and circulation of collaterals for improved customer service and customer ease with thrust on promoting digital agenda and providing access to a plethora of digital banking services.

The bank also launched a booklet on Doorstep Banking highlighting the different services being offered for the benefit of customers like new cheque book delivery against requisition slip, Form 15G/H Delivery & Pick up, life certificate pick up, cash deposit and withdrawal within certain limit, among other services.