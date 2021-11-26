Puranapul all set to bask in past glory

Hyderabad: After being neglected for years, the Hyderabad's oldest bridge, Puranapul, is all set to gain its past glory as part of the project undertaken by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department. The encroachments surrounding the historic structure are being removed and conservation efforts are taken up.

The Puranapul was built during the reign of Qutub Shahi dynasty to connect Golconda with Hyderabad. It is the first bridge ever constructed in Hyderabad and among the oldest in the south. The bridge has 22 arches and is 600 feet-long and 35 feet-wide and 54 feet above the Musi river. There is a gateway called the Purana Pul Darwaza at the end of the bridge. The bridge is one of the two surviving gateways to Hyderabad, which was enclosed by a city wall.

The heritage structure has been neglected for years, leading to several cracks. The department has taken up heritage conservation projects, including the Char Kamans, Moazzamjahi Market, heritage stepwells, sarais and as part of this, it has also taken up the restoration of Puranapul. Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development said, "Puranapul works are being taken up to bring back its past glory. For its restoration work, removal of encroachments and cleaning of tree debris have started.

The bridge will be back brought back to its past glory with the installation of lights, re-carpeting of road with enough space for sitting and walking for pedestrians." The market which is located at the corner of the bridge has remained functional for the last few decades. He said, "Proper planning of the hawker area would be initiated and they would be requested to cooperate for the restoration works," he added.