PushpUtsav'25: Free Entry to Hyderabad’s First Flower Show at RGIA

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is preparing to host its inaugural flower show, PushpUtsav'25, a celebration of nature and creativity. Scheduled to take place from January 10 to January 12, the event will feature an array of colorful blooms and artistic floral arrangements, promising an engaging experience for visitors.

The event will be held at the Aero Plaza, a popular gathering space at RGIA known for hosting cultural and community-focused activities. PushpUtsav'25 is expected to draw horticulture enthusiasts, families, and individuals keen to explore the beauty of nature through innovative floral displays. Visitors can enjoy free entry to the event, making it an accessible experience for everyone. The flower show will showcase a variety of blooms and creative installations crafted by experts in the field. Guests will have the opportunity to witness inspiring floral artistry and gather ideas for gardening and landscaping.

Organizers have extended an open invitation to all nature lovers and encourage participants to bring along friends and family. The event aims to foster community engagement and create a platform for shared appreciation of horticulture.