PV Sindhu meets Amit Shah

Hyderabad : Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised the sports talent of badminton star PV Sindhu as a source of pride for the country. Sindhu's commitment and hard work is an inspiration to the youth of the country, he said. Amit Shah has come to Hyderabad to participate in the Telangana Liberation Day.

PV Sindhu met him on this occasion. Amit Shah was presented with a bouquet. Amit Shah blessed Sindhu to be more successful in her career. Union Minister, Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy and Sindhu's father Venkataramana also participated in this meeting.