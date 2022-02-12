Question paper leak; SBTET cancels exam centre

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has cancelled the polytechnic exam centre at Swathi Institute of Technology, Abdullapurmet, after two question papers of ongoing polytechnic exams got leaked through social media.

The board authorities found that the leaked papers had appeared on social media on February 8 and 9 respectively.

Following this, they cancelled the exams scheduled on the two days. They re-scheduled to hold them on February 15 and February 16.

They authorities have issued a show-cause notice to the college management. They have given a week's time. They have suspended the institute's observer and filed criminal cases against three staffers.