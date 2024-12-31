  • Menu
Rachakonda CP distributes 50 body cameras to traffic officials

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu distributed 50 body worn cameras to traffic police officials on Monday.

The cameras will be worn by the officers and will record the events that occur on duty, which will help by recording their interactions with the public. The aim is to maintain transparency and accountability, improved officer conduct, enhanced public trust and accurate evidence collection.

“The introduction of body worn cameras will not only enhance the professionalism of our officers but also increase public trust and confidence in our department,” said G Sudheer Babu.

