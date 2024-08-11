Rachakonda CP inspects police stations

Hyadrabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu visited Ibrahimpatnam police station and reviewed the performance of officers and staff in various police stations and services provided to common people.

As part of maintaining law and order in Rachakonda Commissionerate, the police commissioner held a meeting with police officials. The police commissioner reviewed the performance of various departments like reception, patrolling staff and maintenance of CCTVs. The officials have been directed to keep the staff always on high alert. He also enquired about the measures being taken to maintain peace and security within the police station. It is advised to give high priority to women’s safety.

Illegal PDS rice transport busted

The Hyderabad city task force busted PDS rice illegal transport and arrested 3 persons. Four persons were still absconding in the case. Basing the credible information the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone with the help of Chandrayangutta Police and the Civil Supplies Officials Circle¬–II, Yakuthpura raided the premises and apprehended three persons and seized the material. The apprehended accused and seized material handed over to Chandrayangtta police station for further action.

Man stabs wife to death

Man stabbed to death his wife here on Saturday. The suspect Syed Hasan (47) was married to Asma Begum (40), about 10 years ago. Asma had two children with her first husband and due to some issues she had divorced him. She later married Hasan and had two children with him. On Saturday Hasan attacked the woman with a kitchen knife repeatedly resulting in her death. “After stabbing the woman, the man kept the knife in the handbag of his wife and rushed her to hospital. He was caught by the security guards at the hospital. Later, he confessed to killing his wife as he suspected her character,” said an official of Nampally police station. A case is registered.