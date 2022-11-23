  • Menu
Rachakonda: Fake certificates racket busted by police

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday busted a fake educational certificate racket and arrested three persons.

The police seized fake certificates of Osmania University, JNTU, Kakatiya University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Board of Intermediate etc from them.

The arrested persons are identified as Miryala Anand Kumar (47), M Hemanath (35) and Shaik Shaheen.

"Anand Kumar prepared the certificates and supplied it to Hemanth Kumar who provided it to students after collecting Rs 50,000 to 60,000 from them. Shaheen helped Hemanth in the racket," said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

