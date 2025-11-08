Rachakonda police rescue 2 Ugandan women in Nacharam

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking and online prostitution, the Rachakonda AHTU, working alongside Nacharam police, successfully rescued two Ugandan women who were being forced into prostitution through a sophisticated online racket.

The operation was conducted at a house located in Bhavani Nagar, Nacharam, where the victims were being exploited after being lured and trapped via a mobile app platform called Locanto. The racket involved posting photos of the women online to attract customers and collect payments digitally, enabling the traffickers to run the illegal business covertly.

Police seized Rs 8,050 in cash, six mobile phones, and condoms during the raid. While Sampath Kumar Mohite, a 59-year-old postal employee, was arrested at the scene, the prime accused, identified as Daniel, the alleged brothel organiser, is currently absconding.

A senior police officer from Rachakonda police said: “The accused were running an organised prostitution business, digitally soliciting customers using mobile apps and social media. Our investigations are underway to apprehend the main organiser, Daniel, who is still on the run.”

The rescued women are being provided with the necessary rehabilitation, and their statements are being recorded for the ongoing investigation. The case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic Act.

This incident once again draws attention to the dark underbelly of human trafficking in Hyderabad, where traffickers increasingly exploit technology to entrap vulnerable foreign women. Police have appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking and assured strict action against those involved in such crimes.

The hunt for the absconding organiser Daniel is on, as Rachakonda police vow to dismantle the entire racket and bring the culprits to justice.