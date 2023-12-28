Rachakonda stands first in state in major crime convictions

Rachakonda's Crime Report Card





Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissionerate stood first in Telangana under the ‘Convictions of Major Crime Heads’ category with 61 per cent for five consecutive years. However, the overall crime rate increased by 7 per cent and cyber crime by 25 per cent in 2023 when compared to 2022.



While speaking to the media at the Rachakonda Commissionerate’s annual round-up on Wednesday, Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu said that the overall crime rate increased by 7 per cent in 2023. The police booked 30,148 cases in 2023 while the total cases the previous year were 27,864. “5,978 ‘Under Investigation’ cases were brought forward from previous years. 30,148 cases are reported during 2023. Out of the total 36,126 cases, 27,210 cases (75 per cent) have been disposed of,” said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said “The Conviction rate has been increased from 59 per cent in 2022 to 61 per cent in 2023. Rachakonda stood first in Telangana under the ‘Convictions of Major Crime Heads’ category for five consecutive years.” Also, Rachakonda stood first in state by detaining 50 various potential offenders under the PD Act.

Sudheer Babu said the police are focusing on drug cartels and spurious seed suppliers and controlling their activities.