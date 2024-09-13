Rahul Gandhi must either tender public apology or leave the country, demands Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi either tender a public apology or leave the country for making treasonous remarks during his recent visit to the US.

Mounting a no-holds barred attack against Rahul, Sanjay said that it is shameful on the part of Rahul Gandhi to make remarks against the Sikhs and that the Nehru-Gandhi family scion has no moral right to talk about the Sikhs as it was under the watch of the Congress government that Sikhs were massacred. He said that Rahul Gandhi is joining hands with those who are conspiring to divide the country.

The Minister who performed puja at Secunderabad Mahakali temple before joining the party leaders to lead a party membership enrollment drive on Thursday said, “The present Congress is not the Indian National Congress but it is the Italian National Congress. It is the Congress party that has divided the country into three parts. If Rahul Gandhi comes to power by mistake, there is a danger of breaking up of the country again."

He asked why Congress leaders do not respond to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on lifting reservations. Further, he called it a shame that Congress has teamed up with parties who want to bring back Article 370 and have two flags in Jammu and Kashmir. That's why every Indian needs to respond to Congress' dual policies and Rahul's treasonous comments, he said.