Rahul interacts with job aspirants at Ashok Nagar

Rahul interacts with job aspirants at Ashok Nagar
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Ashok Nagar and RTC X Roads in the city to meet job aspirants staying in nearby localities.

He enquired about the problems they have been facing, particularly in view of the State government’s handling of the paper leak issue and cancellation of the exam notifications. He also explained to them about the party’s job calendar highlighted in the manifesto.

