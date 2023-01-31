Rahul sounds like Chinese envoy: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading canard while talking about India-China relations.

In a statement, he said Rahul sounds like an envoy of China in India. "Rahul is misleading the country by saying that the Modi government has ceded a part of Indian land to China. In fact, it was his grandfather, Pt Nehru, who allowed China to capture a big chunk of Indian territory to China in 1962. The entire country has since been paying a heavy price, Chugh said.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for all the loss caused by Pt Nehru". Chugh recalled how Rahul had been holding breakfast meetings with Chinese officials in Delhi during the Doklam crisis".