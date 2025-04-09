Railway Board member visits IRIFM

Hyderabad: Roopa Srinivasan, Member Finance, Railway Board and Ex-officio Secretary to Government of India visited the Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM) at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials, during the visit, she interacted with the 55 trainee officers belonging to Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) sub-cadre accounts who are presently undergoing training at the Institute. While addressing the probationers, she emphasised the role of Indian Railways in nation building and pointed out that railway is now viewed as a harbinger of old and new, with railways set to usher in latest technology with hydrogen train, hyper loop, and also stressed upon the role of ethical conduct in public service.