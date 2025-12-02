Railways extends specials for winter rush

Hyderabad: To cope with the heavy winter rush, the Railways has extended several long-distance special trains connecting Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The move aims to provide more seating capacity for passengers travelling during December, a period that typically witnesses high demand across major corridors.

Under the extension plan, Train 09575 from Rajkot to Mahbubnagar will operate every Monday from 1 to 29 December, while the return service, Train 09576, will run on Tuesdays from 2 to 30 December.

Services between Okha and Madurai have also been extended, with Train 09520 operating on Mondays and Train 09519 running on Fridays until 2 January 2026.