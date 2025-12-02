  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Railways extends specials for winter rush

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 8:33 AM IST
Railways extends specials for winter rush
X

Hyderabad: To cope with the heavy winter rush, the Railways has extended several long-distance special trains connecting Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The move aims to provide more seating capacity for passengers travelling during December, a period that typically witnesses high demand across major corridors.

Under the extension plan, Train 09575 from Rajkot to Mahbubnagar will operate every Monday from 1 to 29 December, while the return service, Train 09576, will run on Tuesdays from 2 to 30 December.

Services between Okha and Madurai have also been extended, with Train 09520 operating on Mondays and Train 09519 running on Fridays until 2 January 2026.

Tags

Winter Special Trains ExtensionIndian RailwaysGujarat–Telangana–Tamil Nadu RoutesHoliday Travel RushTrain Service Extensions
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Revanth pledges Rs 1,038 cr devpt boost for Palamuru

Hails Makthal as a model of progress

Revanth pledges Rs 1,038 cr devpt boost for Palamuru

National News

More
Share it
X